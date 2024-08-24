Windy weather expected on Sunday
On Sunday, 25 August, variable cloudiness is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, mostly without precipitation, with occasional strengthening north-western wind.
Air temperature will be 20-25° at night and 28-32° during the day, the National Hydro-meteorological Service of the Ministry of Ecology of Azerbaijan reports.
In the regions of Azerbaijan it is expected predominantly without precipitation. However, short-term rains and thunderstorms are possible in some mountainous areas. At night and in the morning a slight fog is expected in some mountainous areas. Periodically strengthening east wind will prevail.
Air temperature at night will be 22-27 °, in the afternoon 33-38°, in the mountains at night 13-18 °, in the afternoon 20-25°.
