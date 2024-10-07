In the past week, approximately 650 mines and unexploded ordnance were found and neutralized in the liberated territories

From September 30 to October 6, a total of 73 anti-tank mines, 159 anti-personnel mines, and 415 pieces of unexploded ordnance (UXO) were reported by the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA). According to the agency, an area of 2,945.1 hectares was cleared of mines during the previous week.

Mine clearance operations were conducted by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the State Border Service, and four private companies in the Terter, Agdere, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Shusha, Khojavend, Lachin, Fizuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan regions, as well as in Khankendi.