In the past week, approximately 650 mines and unexploded ordnance were found and neutralized in the liberated territories
From September 30 to October 6, a total of 73 anti-tank mines, 159 anti-personnel mines, and 415 pieces of unexploded ordnance (UXO) were reported by the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA). According to the agency, an area of 2,945.1 hectares was cleared of mines during the previous week.
Mine clearance operations were conducted by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the State Border Service, and four private companies in the Terter, Agdere, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Shusha, Khojavend, Lachin, Fizuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan regions, as well as in Khankendi.
The European Union and its Member States strongly condemn Russia’s intensifying campaign of hybrid activities against the EU, its Member States and partners. These activities again illustrate Russia’s reckless and irresponsible behavior and its disregard for the rules-based international order and international law.
- 8 October 2024, 13:25
A bilateral meeting between the Russian and Azerbaijani Presidents with the participation of delegations began at noon on 8 October in Moscow within the framework of the CIS heads of state summit.
- 8 October 2024, 12:53
On October 8, at a meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Relations, a draft resolution on the election of heads of working groups for relations with parliaments of other countries was discussed.
- 8 October 2024, 12:51
On the 17th day of hunger strike in Tbilisi pre-trial detention centre Afgan Sadygov's health condition has sharply deteriorated. On the night of 8 October he was hospitalized in a medical facility of the Georgian Penitentiary Service. This was reported to Turan by the journalist's wife Sevinj Sadygova.
