Ministry of Emergency Situations on the Consequences of the Boiler Room Explosion (Updated)

Six people were injured as a result of an explosion at a boiler room in Baku

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that the explosion at the boiler room on 8th Transverse Street in the Nizami district of Baku was preliminarily caused by a gas leak. The explosion occurred in a room measuring 40 square meters and did not result in a fire. As a result of the explosion, the boiler room and structures within the area, totaling 240 square meters, were destroyed, and three vehicles were damaged. Six injured individuals were hospitalized. An investigation into the incident is currently being conducted by the relevant authorities.

Information about the explosion on 8th Transverse Street was reported to TƏBIB (the Association for the Management of Territorial Medical Units) on October 7 at around 1:50 PM. Four ambulance teams were dispatched to the scene. The injured included three adult men and two women, all of whom were hospitalized in facilities managed by TƏBIB. The condition of one person is assessed as critical, one as severe, two as moderate, and two as satisfactory.

Diagnostic examinations are currently being conducted. Two additional women received on-site assistance from ambulance doctors for a neurotic reaction. Furthermore, a 39-year-old woman, diagnosed with a laceration, refused hospitalization after receiving initial medical care.