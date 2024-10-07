Putin will meet separately with Aliyev and Pashinyan
On October 8, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold separate bilateral meetings with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan before the start of the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS, Yuri Ushakov, an assistant to the Russian president, as reported by the media. According to him, a trilateral meeting has not been scheduled at this time.
The European Union and its Member States strongly condemn Russia’s intensifying campaign of hybrid activities against the EU, its Member States and partners. These activities again illustrate Russia’s reckless and irresponsible behavior and its disregard for the rules-based international order and international law.
- 8 October 2024, 13:25
A bilateral meeting between the Russian and Azerbaijani Presidents with the participation of delegations began at noon on 8 October in Moscow within the framework of the CIS heads of state summit.
- 8 October 2024, 12:53
On October 8, at a meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Relations, a draft resolution on the election of heads of working groups for relations with parliaments of other countries was discussed.
- 8 October 2024, 12:51
On the 17th day of hunger strike in Tbilisi pre-trial detention centre Afgan Sadygov's health condition has sharply deteriorated. On the night of 8 October he was hospitalized in a medical facility of the Georgian Penitentiary Service. This was reported to Turan by the journalist's wife Sevinj Sadygova.
