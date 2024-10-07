Statement by Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (FIS) is Interference in Azerbaijan's Internal Affairs - "Musavat"

The board meeting of the "Musavat" party took place on October 7. According to the party's press service, the participation of “Musavat” Chairman Isa Gambar and the head of the organization's assembly, Arif Hajili, at the congress of the European Liberal-Democratic Party (ALDE) in Lisbon, Portugal, was highly appreciated, along with their meetings there. The meeting also discussed the socio-political situation in the country. It was noted that the murder of political emigrant Vidadi Iskanderli in France has raised serious concerns within society, and the relevant French authorities were called upon to conduct an objective investigation and find the perpetrators.

“Musavat's” board members condemned the 8-year prison sentence handed down to former deputy Nazim Beydamirli. They also denounced the pressure exerted in detention on young activist and journalist Ulvi Hasanli. The party criticized the extension of pre-trial detention for Hasanli and other individuals involved in the criminal case against “Abzas Media,” “Toplum TV” staff, and other journalists.

There was a discussion regarding the appeal from a group of U.S. Congress members to Antony Blinken and the Azerbaijani parliament's response to it. It was noted that the Congress members' appeal justifiably addressed the issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan, although it contained unfounded claims regarding Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.

Regarding the statements made by Sergey Naryshkin, head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, in Baku about a joint fight against the "non-systemic opposition," “Musavat” expressed outrage, viewing it as interference in Azerbaijan's internal affairs.

“Musavat” demanded that the Azerbaijani authorities release political prisoners in the country and fulfill their obligations related to ensuring human rights. The party also called for the acceleration of the normalization process in the region and the signing of a peace agreement with Armenia to avoid unfounded accusations against Azerbaijan.

The board decided to visit the grave of the late President Abulfaz Elchibey, leader of the national liberation movement, on October 18 at 12:00 PM, coinciding with Independence Day.