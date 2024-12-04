Initiator of Azerbaijan's exclusion from PACE responds to Rufat Safarov's arrest

Head of the German delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Frank Schwabe responded to the arrest of human rights activist Rufat Safarov in Azerbaijan.

‘The detention of Rufat Safarov shows no readiness of Ilham Aliyev's dynasty to fulfil the conditions of Azerbaijan's return to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

PACE will respond to this in January,’ he wrote in his account on Platform X.

Recall that Schwabe is one of the initiators of deprivation of voting rights for one year of the Azerbaijani delegation in PACE. This decision was adopted in PACE January 2024 because of systematic and gross violations of human rights and democracy in Azerbaijan.

The resolution noted that the right to vote could be returned if political prisoners are released and human rights violations cease.