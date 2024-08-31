International Academic Community Calls for the Release of Young Azerbaijani Scholar Bahruz Samadov
International Academic Community Calls for the Release of Young Azerbaijani Scholar Bahruz Samadov
Three international research organizations and over 10 scholars from various countries have signed a petition expressing their "deepest concern" over the arrest of Bahruz Samedov in Azerbaijan on charges of treason and are calling for his immediate release.
“Bahruz Samadov is a doctoral student at the Faculty of Social Sciences of Charles University in Prague. On 21 August 2024, when he was visiting Baku, Samadov was detained by Azerbaijan’s State Security Service. On 23 August 2024, it became known that he had been charged with 'high treason' and that he would remain imprisoned during (at least) a 4-month pre-trial detention. Based on the limited information available, the accusations appear to be directly related to Samadov's research and advocacy interests in peace in the South Caucasus and his meetings with Armenian counterparts at civil society and academic fora.
We are deeply concerned by Samadov’s detention, and by the accusation of treason. We understand this as an attempt to stifle the ongoing peace-building efforts in the South Caucasus, and to silence critical voices that oppose violence and war. We find this unacceptable and at odds with the government’s discourse about progress towards peace. We are equally concerned about the recent upsurge in arrests and prosecutions of other researchers, activists and journalists in Azerbaijan. We join the call of the European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) and of PEN America to release the 23 journalists and media workers unjustly imprisoned in Azerbaijan in the run-up to the UN Climate Change Conference (or COP29), as well as academic researchers and peace activists such as Bahruz Samadov.
With this letter we call on the government of Azerbaijan to immediately release Bahruz Samadov and other political prisoners in Azerbaijan from detention and to respect their human rights.
We call on the Czech Republic, where Bahruz Samadov resides and works, the European Union, and other countries in Europe and beyond, to make strong and immediate efforts towards the release of Bahruz Samadov and other political prisoners in Azerbaijan.
We call on Charles University to closely monitor the situation with Bahruz Samadov and provide him with necessary support.
We call on the COP29 International Advisory Committee, but also all COP29 participants (in particular researchers), to keep the detention of Bahruz Samadov and other imprisoned Azerbaijani researchers, activists and journalists on the agenda when visiting Baku in November 2024,” the letter reads.
Politics
-
- 1 September 2024, 08:01
Voting in the early elections to the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan began at 8:00. Voting is taking place at 6,478 polling stations throughout Azerbaijan, including the lands liberated from occupation. 990 candidates are competing for 125 seats in the unicameral parliament.
-
- 31 August 2024, 14:46
Armenia is not against the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group, but does not consider it appropriate to discuss this issue now. "In the context of peace, we consider it possible to make a decision on the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group. When peace is an established fact, the existence of such a format may raise questions," Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference today. "The whole question is about the timing, we need to understand how effectively and correctly to turn such topics into a subject of discussion right now," the Armenian Prime Minister added.
-
He expressed his willingness to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the border between the two countries. "A meeting with Ilham Aliyev could take place at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. I am open to such a format," Pashinyan said at a press conference today. According to Pashinyan, Armenia recently presented another proposal for a peace treaty to Azerbaijan.
-
- 31 August 2024, 12:05
On August 31, Azerbaijan observes a "day of silence" before the Sunday’s early parliamentary elections for the unicameral Milli Majlis. All electoral campaigning is prohibited 24 hours before the voting. The early elections were initiated by the ruling Yeni Azerbaijan Party. This decision was motivated by the overlap of the scheduled elections in November with the global UN forum - the COP20 climate conference taking place in Baku.
Leave a review