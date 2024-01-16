International organizations condemn the ongoing arrests of journalists in Azerbaijan
OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Press Teresa Riberio expressed concern about "the latest arrests of employees of “AbzasMedia” and “Channel 13,” as well as the persecution of their relatives." "Journalists should be able to cover socially important topics without fear of reprisals. This is not a crime for a journalist," she wrote on her account on the “X” platform.
In turn, Reporters Without Borders, an organization for the protection of the press, called on the Azerbaijani authorities to stop the "hunt" for journalists and release them. Thus, they commented on the recent arrests of Elnara Gasimova and Shahin Rzayev. "They became the 8th and 9th journalists on the list of those arrested in Azerbaijan, after November 20.
Reporters Without Borders calls on the government to stop this hunt for journalists and release them immediately," a message on the organization's account on the “X” platform.
- 16 January 2024, 23:51
The United States said on Tuesday once again urged the Azerbaijani government to respect the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all, including those exercising freedom of expression, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
- 16 January 2024, 23:46
The Head of the EU mission to Azerbaijan Peter Michalco critisized recent pressure on journalists in Azerbaijan.
- 16 January 2024, 19:40
Journalist Shahin Rzayev, who was administratively arrested on January 15 for 15 days on charges of “petty hooliganism,” was released this evening.
- 16 January 2024, 16:51
The Azerbaijani Civil Coalition in Exile (AZEX), represented by the Institute for Human Rights (IHR) and the Institute for Freedom of Reporters' Safety (RFSI), condemned the Azerbaijani authorities for a wave of repression against journalists, human rights defenders and opposition activists on the eve of the early presidential elections of Azerbaijan.
