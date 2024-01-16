International organizations condemn the ongoing arrests of journalists in Azerbaijan

OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Press Teresa Riberio expressed concern about "the latest arrests of employees of “AbzasMedia” and “Channel 13,” as well as the persecution of their relatives." "Journalists should be able to cover socially important topics without fear of reprisals. This is not a crime for a journalist," she wrote on her account on the “X” platform.

In turn, Reporters Without Borders, an organization for the protection of the press, called on the Azerbaijani authorities to stop the "hunt" for journalists and release them. Thus, they commented on the recent arrests of Elnara Gasimova and Shahin Rzayev. "They became the 8th and 9th journalists on the list of those arrested in Azerbaijan, after November 20.

Reporters Without Borders calls on the government to stop this hunt for journalists and release them immediately," a message on the organization's account on the “X” platform.