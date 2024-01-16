Azerbaijan Gears Up for Presidential Elections Amidst Surge in Observer Registrations

As Azerbaijan prepares for the extraordinary presidential elections scheduled for February 25, over 7,000 observers have already registered, with the Central Election Commission (CEC) anticipating this number to surpass 50,000. The majority of registered observers are local, adding an element of grassroots participation to the monitoring process.

Three prominent coalitions of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have been unveiled as key election observers: the "My Voice" Election Monitoring Coalition, the Civil Society Monitoring Coalition, and the Election Observation and Analysis Group coalition. While these coalitions are recognized by the CEC, notable organizations known for critical reports in previous elections are not part of these groups.

Novella Jafaroglu, chairman of the Aliyeva Society for the Protection of the Rights of Azerbaijani Women and a member of the My Voice coalition, stressed their long-standing participation in election observation. Jafaroglu told Turan that they have been actively involved in monitoring both parliamentary and presidential elections for more than two decades.

In their approach to the upcoming elections, the coalition has prepared 500 observers, each assigned to monitor three polling stations across 63 constituencies. The goal is to record voter turnout, document any violations, and ensure a comprehensive evaluation of the electoral process. Furthermore, the coalition plans to engage with presidential candidates, posing questions about the country's future, economic plans, and assessments of various sectors.

Jafaroglu clarified that the election monitoring efforts would be voluntary, with no financial resources involved. The emphasis on voluntary participation underscores the commitment to transparency and independence in the observation process.

However, concerns arise over the inclusion of only officially registered organizations in the CEC-recognized coalitions, as noted by Bashir Suleymanli, the head of the Civil Rights Institute. In an interview with Azadlig Radio, Suleymanli stressed the restriction according to which only organizations with state registration can submit applications and be disclosed by the CEC. This limitation often leads to the inclusion of organizations aligning with the government's position rather than those adhering to local and international standards for election observation.

Suleymanli further pointed out the financial constraints faced by independent organizations involved in election monitoring. The recent crackdown on civil society, coupled with changes in laws, has significantly curtailed their activities. Limited financial resources, the absence of a dedicated office, and a lack of human and technical resources create obstacles for these independent organizations to effectively carry out their monitoring activities.

The challenges faced by civil society are exacerbated by recent incidents of journalist arrests in Azerbaijan, with approximately 10 journalists detained over the past two months. Despite their assertions of innocence and attributions of charges to their professional activities, officials deny any correlation between the arrests and journalistic endeavors, causing a chilling effect on people's interest in elections and broader civil participation.