Iran Lies: U.S. Dismisses Iran's Denial Of Drone Transfer To Russia
Iran Lies: U.S. Dismisses Iran's Denial Of Drone Transfer To Russia
The United States on Wednesday dismissed Iran's claims that it has not supplied any drones or missiles to Russia that have been used against Ukraine, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
"That’s obviously not true and the evidence speaks for itself," the State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told a daily briefing when responding to TURAN's questions.
Earlier at Davos, Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian claimed that Kyiv "has not provided any evidence" to confirm Iranian-made weapons' usage against Ukraine.
He also added that Iran had asked Russia several times if they have used any Iranian-made weapons against Ukraine, and "they have said not."
Separately, President Joe Biden on Wednesday convened top congressional leaders at the White House to underscore Ukraine's security needs.
Biden "was clear: Congress’s continued failure to act endangers the United States’ national security, the NATO Alliance, and the rest of the free world," the White House said in a readout of the meeting.
Biden called on Congress to quickly provide additional funding to support Ukraine and send a strong signal of U.S. resolve, according to the readout.
Politics
-
The United States said on Thursday it welcomes the work towards peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and urges the sides to conclude the peace agreement 'the sooner the better', TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 18 January 2024, 17:53
On January 18, in Baku, at a meeting held in Baku, the heads of military ministers of the two countries - Zakir Hasanov and Robert Kalinyak discussed the issues of developing relations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia in the field of defense.
-
- 18 January 2024, 16:03
The chairman of the political committee of the “Republican Alternative” party made a proposal to reduce the income tax on microenterprise entities from 20% to 1%. Mammadov noted in his telegram channel that 350 thousand people in the country have been registered as a microenterprise entity.
-
- 18 January 2024, 15:42
On January 18, the Baku Court of Appeal, chaired by Javid Huseyn, considered the complaint of journalist Sevinj Vagifgizy against the refusal to transfer to house arrest. The court of appeal, having not satisfied the complaint, upheld the decision of the Khatai district Court, lawyer Elchin Sadigov told Turan. Vagifgizy was present at the trial, this time she was not imprisoned in a glass cage, the lawyer said.
Leave a review