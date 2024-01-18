Iran Lies: U.S. Dismisses Iran's Denial Of Drone Transfer To Russia

The United States on Wednesday dismissed Iran's claims that it has not supplied any drones or missiles to Russia that have been used against Ukraine, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

"That’s obviously not true and the evidence speaks for itself," the State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told a daily briefing when responding to TURAN's questions.

Earlier at Davos, Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian claimed that Kyiv "has not provided any evidence" to confirm Iranian-made weapons' usage against Ukraine.

He also added that Iran had asked Russia several times if they have used any Iranian-made weapons against Ukraine, and "they have said not."

Separately, President Joe Biden on Wednesday convened top congressional leaders at the White House to underscore Ukraine's security needs.

Biden "was clear: Congress’s continued failure to act endangers the United States’ national security, the NATO Alliance, and the rest of the free world," the White House said in a readout of the meeting.

Biden called on Congress to quickly provide additional funding to support Ukraine and send a strong signal of U.S. resolve, according to the readout.