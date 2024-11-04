Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian
Iran's President to Visit Baku for COP29
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will participate in the leaders' summit at COP29 in Baku, the Iranian embassy in Azerbaijan told Turan agency. The summit will take place from November 11 to 13. During these days, leaders from ten countries will discuss the role of states in combating climate change and will make key decisions in this regard. Bilateral meetings between country leaders are also expected during the summit.
- Politics
- 4 November 2024 17:47
