Joint Exercises "AZIREX-2024" Held in the Iranian Sector of the Caspian Sea
Joint tactical exercises titled "AZIREX-2024" were conducted in the Iranian sector of the Caspian Sea, involving personnel and ships from the naval forces of Azerbaijan and Iran, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported on November 4.
The exercises, focused on "Search and Rescue at Sea," aimed to strengthen military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran. During the exercises, participants practiced conducting rescue and medical operations, as well as search and rescue missions in the event of shipwrecks and ensuring vessel safety.
The Ministry of Defense previously announced that two military ships and up to 100 personnel from Azerbaijan participated in the exercises.
