"Russia Failed": Biden Congratulates Sandu On Historic Reelection
U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday congratulated Maia Sandu on her historic reelection as the President of Moldova, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
"On Sunday, the Moldovan people went to the polls and voted in favor of President Sandu’s vision for a secure, prosperous, and democratic Moldova," Biden said in a statement.
"President Sandu’s reelection comes just two weeks after the Moldovan people passed a constitutional referendum in support of membership in the European Union," he added.
Biden went on to highlight that for months, Russia sought to undermine Moldova’s democratic institutions and election processes.
"But Russia failed. The Moldovan people have exercised their democratic right to choose their own future, and they have chosen to pursue a path aligned with Europe and democracies everywhere," he concluded.
- 4 November 2024 17:47
Politics
