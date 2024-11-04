Afgan Sadigov's Arrest Extended by 3 Months

Afgan Sadigov, the head of the Azerbaijani website Azel TV, has been on a hunger strike for 45 days while imprisoned in Georgia. Today, his wife, Sevinc Sadigova, visited him in the prison hospital. "Afgan is getting worse and worse. He was brought to the meeting in a wheelchair. He is severely emaciated: his blood sugar is low, he has kidney problems, lethargy, dizziness, and nausea. Nevertheless, he continues his hunger strike, demanding the termination of the fabricated criminal case against him, even if it costs him his life," Sadigova said. According to her, Afgan refuses to eat and only drinks 300 grams of water during the day.

She also noted that on November 1, the court extended A. Sadigov's arrest for another three months.

Afgan Sadigov arrived in Georgia with his family in December 2023, fearing persecution. In July, he was not allowed to leave Georgia for Türkiye, being told that he could only return to Azerbaijan.

In August, at the request of Azerbaijan, Sadigov was taken into custody. He is accused of extortion in Baku, which is seeking his extradition. Since September 21, he has been on a hunger strike to protest his arrest and the refusal to grant him asylum. On October 8, as a result of his hunger strike, his condition worsened, and he was transferred to the prison hospital.