Musavat Party Demands Release of Political Prisoners Ahead of COP29
The Musavat Party considers the arrests and persecution of innocent people unacceptable and demands the release of all political prisoners ahead of COP29. This was stated in a statement issued by the party on November 4.
The Musavat Party considers the annual climate conference COP29 in Baku as a chance to achieve progress in solving environmental problems in the country and the world.
"At the same time, the party notes with regret that while the world's attention is focused on Azerbaijan, there are a large number of political prisoners in the country's prisons, including environmental activists. Local human rights activists report that the number of political prisoners exceeds 300," the statement continues.
"Musavat" demands that the authorities take into account the interests of the state, its image in the international arena and release all political prisoners.
