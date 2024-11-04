The court refused to transfer Igbal Abilov to house arrest

On November 4, the Sabail District Court of Baku considered the motion to transfer Talysh researcher Igbal Abilor to house arrest.

However, the investigative body opposed this, lawyer Rovshana Ragimova told journalists.

According to her, the position of the prosecution was based on general arguments that, if Abilov remained at large, he could “influence the course of the investigation,” etc.

The defense disagrees with the court’s decision and will file an appeal.

* *Igbal Abilov was detained on 22 July when he came to Azerbaijan to visit relatives. He is charged under Articles 274 (high treason), 281.3 (public calls directed against the state, committed on the instructions of foreign organizations or their representatives) and 283.1 (incitement of national, racial, social or religious hatred and enmity) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

In particular, it is alleged that all these offences were committed on the instructions of the Armenian special services.

Abilov denies the accusations and states that he was engaged exclusively in scientific activity. A large group of scientists from different countries of the world appealed to the Azerbaijani leadership with a request for assistance in Abilov's release. Human rights activists recognized Abilov as a political prisoner.

