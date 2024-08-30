Isa Gambar meets with British ambassador

On August 30, the British Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Old, visited the headquarters of the Musavat Party and met with the party leader, Isa Gambar. According to the party’s press service, the meeting covered several topics, including the snap parliamentary elections on September 1, the issue of political prisoners, Azerbaijan-UK relations, and other matters.

Musavat Party Vice-Chairs, and candidates for parliament, Nushaba Sadikhly, Gulaga Aslanly, Razim Amirslanly, and Mustafa Hadjibeyli also attended the meeting.