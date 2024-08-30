Border guards detain three Afghan nationals

The draw for the group stage of the UEFA Europa League took place in Monaco. This year, a new tournament system has been introduced. Instead of the traditional group stage with four teams per group, the competition will feature a single league format with 36 clubs. The top eight teams will advance directly to the Round of 16. Their opponents will be determined through paired playoff matches involving the clubs that finished in positions 9 through 24. Teams finishing in places 25 through 36 will be eliminated from the tournament. In today’s draw, FC Qarabag’s eight opponents were determined.