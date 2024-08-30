In September, precipitation levels will slightly exceed the norm

In September, the average monthly air temperature in Azerbaijan is expected to be close to the climatic norm. Precipitation levels will also be near the norm, but in some areas, they will exceed it, according to the September forecast from the National Hydrometeorological Service.

At the beginning of the month, mild weather is expected with no precipitation in most regions. In Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, the average monthly air temperature will be between 21-23°C, which is close to the climatic norm. Night temperatures are expected to range from 18-23°C, while daytime temperatures will be between 24-29°C. On certain days, temperatures may rise to 32-34°C. Precipitation levels are expected to be near the norm (12-23 mm), but in some areas, they will exceed this amount.