Fire at SOCAR facility extinguished (updated)

The fire at the Experimental and Testing Production of the Scientific Research Institute of SOCAR (the state oil company) in the Surakhani district of Baku has been extinguished, with efforts successfully preventing its spread to a larger area, reports the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

* * *

Fire at SOCAR facility in Surakhani

A fire has erupted at the Experimental and Testing Production of the Scientific Research Institute of SOCAR (the state oil company) in the Surakhani district of Baku, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported. "Thanks to the urgent and necessary measures taken by the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the spread of the fire to neighboring areas, including nearby residential buildings, has been prevented," the statement reads. Efforts to extinguish the fire are still ongoing.

* * *

Major fire at a facility in the Surakhani district

A fire has broken out at a facility in the industrial zone of the Surakhani district in Baku. The State Fire Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations is actively engaged in combating the blaze, according to the agency's statement. The specific facility that is burning has not been detailed. Videos circulating on social media show a massive "black mushroom" of smoke over the area. A helicopter is also involved in extinguishing the fire.

Three ambulance teams have been dispatched to the scene, as reported by the United Territorial Medical Departments. Medical assistance has been provided to one person on-site so far. The Ministry of Internal Affairs' Traffic Management Center has announced traffic restrictions on the Zykh Highway – Airport route.