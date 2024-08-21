Israel will build a national pavilion at COP29

The Israeli government has approved the allocation of 6.5 million shekels (1,745,000 dollars) for the installation of a national pavilion at the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29), which will take place from November 11-22 in Baku, according to the Israeli economic publication "Calcalist."

The pavilion will feature Israeli technological developments in the field of climate. At the time of publication, it is known that Israeli President Isaac Herzog will be part of the delegation and will deliver a speech. The delegation will also include several ministers.

The government’s decision to set up the pavilion highlights Israel’s aim to demonstrate its role in climate technologies on a global level, aiming to address the climate crisis.