Israeli Army Reports Elimination of Hamas Leader
On October 17, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that they have eliminated three militants in the Gaza Strip, one of whom may be Yahya Sinwar, the leader of the Palestinian movement “Hamas.” “At this stage, the identities of the terrorists have not been confirmed. No signs of hostages were found in the building where the terrorists were eliminated,” the IDF press service stated.
Sinwar, 61, took over as head of “Hamas's” political bureau on August 6, previously leading the organization's military wing. He succeeded Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in July in a missile strike in Tehran.
According to The Times of Israel, the IDF received reports that Sinwar was hiding among hostages. The Israeli army opened fire on militants located in one of the buildings in the Gaza Strip. The bodies of the deceased have been handed over to forensic experts to determine their identities.
Hamas has not yet commented on the reports regarding Sinwar's possible death.
