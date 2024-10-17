Storm warning
The Ship Traffic Control Center of Azerbaijan's State Maritime and Port Agency has issued a warning to vessels in the Caspian Sea about potentially hazardous weather conditions due to strong winds.
According to the advisory, north-westerly and northerly winds currently affecting the Caspian Sea will persist until the morning of October 19. Wind speeds are expected to increase to 18-23 meters per second, with gusts reaching up to 25-27 meters per second in some areas.
The rough conditions will also cause wave heights to rise, reaching 2-3 meters and potentially as high as 4-6 meters in certain regions, posing risks to maritime operations.
The agency has urged vessels to exercise caution and follow safety protocols during this period of inclement weather.
