Organism of Famil Khalilov, on Hunger Strike for 65 Days, is no longer accepting water
The health of Famil Khalilov, a first-group disabled activist who has been on hunger strike for 65 days, has worsened in detention. His wife, Kichikhanim Khalilova, reported to Turan after visiting him on October 17 in the medical unit of the detention facility. "Famil's body is no longer accepting water. Today he tried to drink several times, but he vomited each time. He is experiencing severe abdominal pain, and his legs are cramping," Khalilova noted. According to her, medical staff have shown no interest in Khalilov's health this week. Attempts to obtain comments from the Penitentiary Service were unsuccessful.
Famil Khalilov, who has paralyzed hands, was arrested on May 2 on charges under Article 234.4.3 of the Criminal Code (manufacturing, transporting, and storing drugs in large quantities for sale). He has been sentenced to four months of imprisonment. This Article carries a prison term of 5 to 12 years. His family asserts that the true reason for his arrest is his critical posts about the authorities on social media.
- 18 October 2024, 13:35
- 18 October 2024, 12:45
- 18 October 2024, 11:48
- 18 October 2024, 11:44
