Israeli tanks 20 kilometres from Damascus
Israeli tanks 20 kilometres from Damascus
During the past night and the morning of 10 December, the Israeli army continued to carry out massive strikes on military facilities on the territory of Syria, foreign media reported.
After occupying the Buffer Zone in the Golan Heights area, Israeli armoured vehicles continue to move deep into Syria and are already 20 km south of Damascus.
For the first time in 50 years, airstrikes have destroyed Syrian army air force and navy bases. Over the past two days, up to 300 targets have been attacked, entire squadrons of aeroplanes and helicopters have been destroyed, and warships have been sunk.
Strikes are also being carried out against defence enterprises, research centres and convoys of weapons that are being attempted to be transferred to Lebanon.
In addition to aircraft, missile defence systems supplied by Iran and Russia are being destroyed.
In the last two days, dozens of Russian diplomats have been evacuated from Damascus and the Russian flag has been removed from the embassy building. The permanent Russian military presence in Syria is also coming to an end. Russian ships have left the base in Tartus and equipment is being withdrawn from the base in Latakia.
The Iranians are also withdrawing their formations, who have been strengthening their presence in Syria for years. The ayatollah regime is suffering enormous losses, including image losses.
-
-
- In World
- 10 December 2024 13:29
Politics
-
Human rights activist Rufat Safarov highly appreciated being honoured by the US State Department with an award for his contribution to the human rights protection.
-
- 11 December 2024, 11:26
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has firmly rejected Azerbaijan's demands to amend Armenia’s constitution to renounce territorial claims as a prerequisite for a peace agreement between the two nations. Pashinyan emphasized that Armenia’s constitution contains no territorial claims against Azerbaijan, underscoring that constitutional amendments under Baku’s pressure are not being considered.
-
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken Tuesday urged the Azerbaijan government to release human rights champion Rufat Safarov 'immediately' – as well as all the other journalists, rights defenders, political opponents, and others that are unjustly detained, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 10 December 2024, 19:29
Azerbaijan is closely monitoring developments in Syria and, in this context, is conducting consultations with its brotherly partner, Turkey. This was stated in a press release issued by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on the evening of December 10 regarding the latest situation in Syria.
Leave a review