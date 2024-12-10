Israeli tanks 20 kilometres from Damascus

During the past night and the morning of 10 December, the Israeli army continued to carry out massive strikes on military facilities on the territory of Syria, foreign media reported.

After occupying the Buffer Zone in the Golan Heights area, Israeli armoured vehicles continue to move deep into Syria and are already 20 km south of Damascus.

For the first time in 50 years, airstrikes have destroyed Syrian army air force and navy bases. Over the past two days, up to 300 targets have been attacked, entire squadrons of aeroplanes and helicopters have been destroyed, and warships have been sunk.

Strikes are also being carried out against defence enterprises, research centres and convoys of weapons that are being attempted to be transferred to Lebanon.

In addition to aircraft, missile defence systems supplied by Iran and Russia are being destroyed.

In the last two days, dozens of Russian diplomats have been evacuated from Damascus and the Russian flag has been removed from the embassy building. The permanent Russian military presence in Syria is also coming to an end. Russian ships have left the base in Tartus and equipment is being withdrawn from the base in Latakia.

The Iranians are also withdrawing their formations, who have been strengthening their presence in Syria for years. The ayatollah regime is suffering enormous losses, including image losses.