Issue of Political Prisoners in Azerbaijan Discussed in UK Parliament

On November 14, the House of Commons of the UK Parliament held a hearing on "Academic Freedom and Corruption in Azerbaijan's Energy Sector," focusing on the issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan. The event, organized in collaboration with Global Witness and the Global Magnitsky Justice Campaign, was moderated by Joe Powell, head of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Anti-Corruption.

Speakers included Sir William Browder, head of the Global Magnitsky Justice Campaign; Jale Bayramova, daughter of detained Azerbaijani economist Dr. Gubad Ibadoghlu; Tomila Lankina, a professor at the London School of Economics (LSE); and Mai Rosner, lead advocate at Global Witness.

Participants expressed concern about the link between Azerbaijan’s bid to host COP29 and ongoing repression against dissenting voices. Calls were made for the release of Dr. Ibadoghlu, a respected economist, political activist, and LSE lecturer, who has been in police custody in Azerbaijan since July 2023 after exposing corruption in the fossil fuel industry.

The hearing also highlighted increasing repression in Azerbaijan, restrictions on academic freedom, and the imprisonment of scholars. Participants discussed the need for stronger measures against Azerbaijani-origin illicit funds in the UK and the potential application of sanctions under the Global Magnitsky Act.