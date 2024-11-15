Donald Trampın yenidən ABŞ Prezidenti seçilməsinə Amerikadan baxış – Aleks Raufoğlu saat 12:00-da Çətin sualda

What led to Donald Trump's re-election as U.S. President? How will his administration impact relations between the two countries? What role will human rights and democracy issues in Azerbaijan play in U.S. policy?

These and other questions are addressed in the program "Complex Question" by U.S.-based journalist Alex Raufoglu.

According to Raufoglu, the primary factor contributing to Trump’s re-election was the voters' dissatisfaction with the performance of Democratic President Joe Biden's administration, which was marked by a significant rise in prices, deteriorating business conditions, and worsening issues with illegal immigration.

Now, American citizens expect the new administration to drastically change the economic strategy—particularly by reducing the tax burden on business owners, although Trump has yet to present a detailed economic plan.

The expert noted that Trump appointed Florida Senator Marco Rubio as the head of the State Department.

In the past, Rubio has repeatedly advocated for a tougher U.S. foreign policy towards America’s "geopolitical adversaries," including China, Iran, and Cuba. He also voted against Congress approving the latest U.S. aid package for Kyiv.

The role of Director of National Intelligence went to conservative Fox News commentator and former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, who is known for opposing military aid to Ukraine.

The Justice Department will be headed by Congressman Matt Gaetz, making him the U.S. Attorney General. Gaetz had faced accusations, including allegations of illegal transportation of minors for sexual exploitation, but charges were never brought due to insufficient evidence. However, the House Ethics Committee continues to investigate Gaetz.

According to Raufoglu, during his campaign, Trump positioned himself as a dove of peace in contrast to Biden, who is portrayed as eager for war. However, the reality is that the war in Ukraine was not initiated by Biden but by Vladimir Putin. Biden also had no involvement in Hamas's attack on Israelis. Nevertheless, Trump is shaping a new narrative in which he appears as a peacemaker, while Biden is seen as a warmonger.

The expert suggested that under Trump's administration, the South Caucasus region may receive much less attention than it did under Biden, which aligns well with the interests of the Azerbaijani authorities.