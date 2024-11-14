In a speech that has ignited debate across Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made a striking observation about the national psyche, suggesting that modern Armenians harbor an unconscious desire to abandon their own state. Speaking before the country's parliament, Pashinyan argued that this sentiment is ingrained at a genetic level, a legacy of Armenia's tumultuous history under foreign domination.

"Our collective social thinking, or in other words, our subconscious, is fundamentally anti-state," Pashinyan declared. "The current social psychology of Armenians, the genetic makeup of this mindset, was shaped when we were a colony, mere subjects of foreign powers. For at least 600 years, we lived under states that were not our own, imposed upon us rather than built by us."

The prime minister's comments were broadcast live on the government’s official website, resonating with a nation still grappling with the aftermath of recent geopolitical shifts and internal crises. According to Pashinyan, the deep-seated historical experiences of Armenians—dominated by the Ottoman Empire, Persia, and later the Soviet Union—have left an enduring imprint on the collective psyche. He suggested that Armenians have grown accustomed to viewing the state as an external entity, fostering an instinctive reaction to reject it, even when it is self-governed.

Pashinyan's theory points to centuries of historical trauma that he believes have shaped an "anti-state" mentality. The Armenian people, he argued, have internalized a sense of detachment from the state apparatus, a sentiment cultivated during periods of subjugation when the concept of statehood was synonymous with foreign oppression. This mindset, according to the prime minister, continues to influence Armenian society today, even after more than three decades of independence following the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

The prime minister's remarks come at a pivotal moment for Armenia, as the country faces internal challenges and strained relations with neighboring Azerbaijan and Turkey. The recent conflicts over the Nagorno-Karabakh region and the subsequent loss of territory have intensified domestic discontent, with many Armenians questioning the government's ability to safeguard national interests.

Pashinyan's candid assessment of the national psyche has sparked controversy. Critics accuse the prime minister of deflecting responsibility for his government’s failures by attributing societal discontent to historical forces beyond his control. Some opposition figures have interpreted his speech as an attempt to shift the narrative away from recent policy missteps and the perceived mishandling of the Karabakh conflict.

In his address, Pashinyan appeared to call for a reevaluation of the Armenian collective identity, urging citizens to confront the historical baggage that may be hindering the country’s progress. He framed the issue not merely as a psychological problem but as a fundamental barrier to building a strong, independent nation-state.

"Our first reaction is often to rid ourselves of the state, even when it is a state we have created," Pashinyan lamented. "This impulse, this distrust, is something we must address if we are to move forward as a unified nation."

As Armenia navigates its complex post-Soviet trajectory, Pashinyan's comments are likely to prompt a national dialogue on the interplay between historical experience and modern governance. Whether his analysis will resonate with the public or exacerbate existing divisions remains to be seen.

In the meantime, the prime minister's remarks serve as a stark reminder of the deep and lingering scars left by a history of colonization, displacement, and foreign rule—an inheritance that continues to shape the consciousness of a people striving for stability and sovereignty in a volatile region.