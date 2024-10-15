Issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan raised at 'Forum- 2000' in Prague
Issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan raised at 'Forum- 2000' in Prague
Within the framework of the two-day Forum-2000 conference in Prague on 13 October, stands with photos of political prisoners in Azerbaijan were exhibited. In particular, the stands display photos of Talysh researcher Iqbal Abilov, economist Fazil Gasymov, journalists and activists arrested in the cases of 'Abzas Media' and 'Toplum TV'.
‘Forum-2000’ is a traditional annual conference held to promote democratic values, human rights, civil society and religious tolerance.
The current conference emphasizes the struggle for human rights and political freedoms. In this context, attention is drawn to the problem of political prisoners in Azerbaijan. The purpose of the stands with photos of political prisoners is to draw attention to the suppression of rights and freedoms in Azerbaijan through visualization.
-
- Finance
- 15 October 2024 12:50
-
Politics
-
- 16 October 2024, 13:53
The health of Anar Mammadli, director of the Center for Election Observation and Democracy Training (CEODT), who is currently in prison, is deteriorating day by day. This was reported by his lawyer Elchin Sadigov.
-
- 16 October 2024, 13:36
Elvin Mustafayev, a member of the independent trade union confederation ‘Workers’ Platform’ (‘Işçi Masası’), who is serving a prison sentence, complained about the repeated denial of treatment at the Penitentiary Service Hospital. This is stated in a report by the 'Workers Platform' trade union.
-
- 16 October 2024, 13:13
Internet freedom around the world has declined for the 14th consecutive year. Censorship and content manipulation have undermined the ability of voters to make informed decisions in elections around the world. This is stated in a report by the human rights organization 'Freedom House' for the period from June 2023 to May 2024.
-
- 16 October 2024, 11:15
The day before, on 15 October, the Baku Court for Serious Crimes held a session on the case of public activist Mohiaddin Orujev.
Leave a review