  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Overcast17.10 C
  • Wednesday, 16 October 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(1 hour ago)
  • Home page
  • Politics
  • Issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan raised at 'Forum- 2000' in Prague
Issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan raised at 'Forum- 2000' in Prague

Issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan raised at 'Forum- 2000' in Prague

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan raised at 'Forum- 2000' in Prague

Within the framework of the two-day Forum-2000 conference in Prague on 13 October, stands with photos of political prisoners in Azerbaijan were exhibited. In particular, the stands display photos of Talysh researcher Iqbal Abilov, economist Fazil Gasymov, journalists and activists arrested in the cases of 'Abzas Media' and 'Toplum TV'.

‘Forum-2000’ is a traditional annual conference held to promote democratic values, human rights, civil society and religious tolerance.

The current conference emphasizes the struggle for human rights and political freedoms. In this context, attention is drawn to the problem of political prisoners in Azerbaijan.  The purpose of the stands with photos of political prisoners is to draw attention to the suppression of rights and freedoms in Azerbaijan through visualization.

Issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan raised at 'Forum- 2000' in Prague Issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan raised at 'Forum- 2000' in Prague
Issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan raised at 'Forum- 2000' in Prague Issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan raised at 'Forum- 2000' in Prague

Leave a review

Politics

Follow us on social networks

News Line