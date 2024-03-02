Issues of energy security and transition to "green" energy were discussed in Baku

On March 1, Baku hosted the 10th ministerial meeting within the framework of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 2nd ministerial meeting within the framework of the Green Energy Advisory Council, which then continued at the sessions "Southern Gas Corridor and Green Energy", "Southern Gas Corridor: A Look into the Future" and "Green Energy Session against the background of COP29: Harnessing the possibilities of renewable energy sources."

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said that this meeting is significant for the 10th anniversary of the Advisory Council and the fact that it was held on the eve of COP29, when Azerbaijan was entrusted with the leadership of the global energy transition. The Advisory Council is entering a new era as a platform promoting a fair energy transition through the successful integration of energy security and energy transition issues.

The development of the Southern Gas Corridor and the increase in gas supplies, the creation of the Caspian-Black Sea-European Green Energy Corridor and the supply of renewable energy are a new stage in the energy security of the region and European countries. Speaking about the increase in gas supplies, the minister said that Azerbaijan has already begun to implement this important priority of the strategic energy partnership with the European Union. "As a result, the growth of gas exports to Europe increased to 45%, and the number of supplier countries increased to 8. Last year, 11.9 billion cubic meters of gas were exported to Europe, 9.5 billion cubic meters to Turkiye, and 2.5 billion cubic meters to Georgia. The use of the Trans-Balkan pipeline as an additional route also plays a role in the growth dynamics. Since this year, the additional volumes provided by Azerbaijan have been a source of supplies for Serbia, as well as TAP, whose capacity has been increased. All this, as well as the measures taken to develop the Absheron Phase 1, ACG deep-gas, Umid Phase 2 and Karabakh projects, are clear indicators of Azerbaijan's efforts and that it is a reliable partner in the current conditions," the minister said.

It was also noted that the export of 5 GW of the planned 10 GW of green energy capacity to Europe by 2030, as well as cooperation with Central Asian countries, will also contribute to the "green transition".

Kadri Simson, European Commission Commissioner for Energy, said: "We need more dialogue and cooperation between trusted partners to achieve energy security and success in our energy transition in this crucial decade. Azerbaijan continues to be a reliable partner of the EU in the field of gas supplies. That is why we are now considering the possibility of expanding cooperation in the field of "green" electricity. We are already looking forward to cooperating with Azerbaijan at COP29 later this year."

Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkiye Nevzat Shatyroglu noted in his speech: "By diversifying sources and routes, we must achieve long-term security of energy supply. Turkiye, with its unique location between East and West, continues to serve as a key intermediary for energy projects in the region."

"The South Caucasus pipeline, as well as the TANAP and TAP projects, are among the most successful energy initiatives in the world," said Levan Davitashvili, First Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development. - These projects are excellent examples of mutually beneficial cooperation between the host countries, supported by the states of the USA and Europe, international financial institutions and companies. Georgia is committed to continuing an active dialogue with Azerbaijan, Turkiye, other participants of the Southern Gas Corridor, EU representatives and interested parties to achieve the full-scale development of the Southern Gas Corridor initiative."

Victor Parlikov, Minister of Energy of Moldova, said: "Alternative natural gas transportation routes passing through the territory of Azerbaijan and Turkiye have become possible thanks to the unprecedented solidarity of the member states of the European Union and regional partners. "Thanks to this cooperation, Moldova is becoming more and more energy independent."

Other heads of foreign delegations also spoke during the sessions, and the main topics of the speeches were the continuation of the energy partnership in the region, the stability of energy supplies to the EU and ensuring the energy transition.