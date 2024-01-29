Jennifer Morgan: Germany is ready to work with Azerbaijan within the framework of COP29

Within the framework of COP29, Germany wants to share its experience with countries like Azerbaijan and try to find common solutions related to water management.



Jennifer Morgan, secretary of state and special representative of Germany for international climate action at the German Foreign Ministry told journalists about this on January 29.



According to Morgan, Azerbaijan should consider ways to build a more sustainable ecosystem around the Caspian Sea, as well as in the country or region as a whole, to ensure the availability of water resources for decades to come.



"I think there's a lot of global experience with that. In Germany itself, the process of adoption of the law on adaptation is underway. We look at every sector. One of the outcomes of the last COP was a deeper review of water, food and energy relsilence issues. I think that the study of this issue would be in the interests of Azerbaija", - she said and note that Germany is ready to work with Azerbaijan within the framework of COP29.



"We are committed to collaborating with the COP29 president. We will host the 15th Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Germany and look forward to working with Azerbaijan at this meeting. We will do our best to make this meeting successful," she said.



According to her, much of the COP's success in recent years has been its inclusiveness. Thus, NGOs and civil society played an important role here.



In addition, Jennifer Morgan noted that developed countries are in favor of playing an active role in financing this climate Iin cooperation with others.



Morgan believes that now is the time for other countries capable of doing so to step on the world stage and take on this responsibility, as agreed in the Paris Agreement.



It should be noted that the decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced on December 11, 2023 in Dubai. Azerbaijan will host the event in November this year.