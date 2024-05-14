    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(4 hours ago)
  • Home page
  • Politics
  • Jeyhun Bayramov noted the positive trend in the Azerbaijani-Armenian negotiations
Jeyhun Bayramov noted the positive trend in the Azerbaijani-Armenian negotiations

Jeyhun Bayramov noted the positive trend in the Azerbaijani-Armenian negotiations

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Jeyhun Bayramov noted the positive trend in the Azerbaijani-Armenian negotiations

The peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia should be a fair agreement based on international law, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov  stated on  May 14 at a joint press conference with OSCE Chairman-in-Office Jan Borg.

The peace treaty should exclude nuances that may lead to controversial issues in the future.  According to Bayramov, the parties are currently working to achieve mutually acceptable solutions.

He called the meeting with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Almaty on May 10 "another step" in the peace process.  As Bayramov noted, "a lot of discussion was held at this meeting." Without going into details, he assessed the talks in Almaty "positively".

"Direct bilateral negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia are the format that gives the most positive result." Over the past 6 months, "a number of confidence-building measures have been achieved," Bayramov noted.  He highlighted the beginning of the process of delimitation of the border between the two countries and the agreement on the return of 4 villages to Azerbaijan. "This happened through direct negotiations between the two countries. We hope that work in this direction will continue in a positive direction," Bayramov said.

Achieving a lasting and comprehensive peace is a top priority for the OSCE, Borg said.  Pragmatic and equal negotiations are important in this direction, he added.

"As the OSCE, we welcome the start of the delimitation process and think that this process will continue in the coming months. Dialogue is necessary for long-term peace. At yesterday's meetings in Yerevan, I also mentioned that negotiations should be conducted in good faith in order to find solutions," he stressed.

Jeyhun Bayramov noted the positive trend in the Azerbaijani-Armenian negotiations Jeyhun Bayramov noted the positive trend in the Azerbaijani-Armenian negotiations Jeyhun Bayramov noted the positive trend in the Azerbaijani-Armenian negotiations Jeyhun Bayramov noted the positive trend in the Azerbaijani-Armenian negotiations Jeyhun Bayramov noted the positive trend in the Azerbaijani-Armenian negotiations Jeyhun Bayramov noted the positive trend in the Azerbaijani-Armenian negotiations Jeyhun Bayramov noted the positive trend in the Azerbaijani-Armenian negotiations Jeyhun Bayramov noted the positive trend in the Azerbaijani-Armenian negotiations Jeyhun Bayramov noted the positive trend in the Azerbaijani-Armenian negotiations Jeyhun Bayramov noted the positive trend in the Azerbaijani-Armenian negotiations Jeyhun Bayramov noted the positive trend in the Azerbaijani-Armenian negotiations Jeyhun Bayramov noted the positive trend in the Azerbaijani-Armenian negotiations Jeyhun Bayramov noted the positive trend in the Azerbaijani-Armenian negotiations
Jeyhun Bayramov noted the positive trend in the Azerbaijani-Armenian negotiations Jeyhun Bayramov noted the positive trend in the Azerbaijani-Armenian negotiations Jeyhun Bayramov noted the positive trend in the Azerbaijani-Armenian negotiations Jeyhun Bayramov noted the positive trend in the Azerbaijani-Armenian negotiations Jeyhun Bayramov noted the positive trend in the Azerbaijani-Armenian negotiations Jeyhun Bayramov noted the positive trend in the Azerbaijani-Armenian negotiations Jeyhun Bayramov noted the positive trend in the Azerbaijani-Armenian negotiations Jeyhun Bayramov noted the positive trend in the Azerbaijani-Armenian negotiations Jeyhun Bayramov noted the positive trend in the Azerbaijani-Armenian negotiations Jeyhun Bayramov noted the positive trend in the Azerbaijani-Armenian negotiations Jeyhun Bayramov noted the positive trend in the Azerbaijani-Armenian negotiations Jeyhun Bayramov noted the positive trend in the Azerbaijani-Armenian negotiations Jeyhun Bayramov noted the positive trend in the Azerbaijani-Armenian negotiations

Leave a review

Politics

  • The court again left the paralyzed activist in custody Politics
    • 14 May 2024, 17:13

    The court again left the paralyzed activist in custody

    On Tuesday, the Binagadi district court did not satisfy a request to transfer a disabled person of the first group, Famil Khalilov, under house arrest. Khalilov himself was taken to court, lawyer Bahruz Bayramov told Turan. The activist stated the absurdity of accusing him of drug trafficking, considering the paralysis of both his hands. "How could I sell drugs?" he said, addressing Judge Aynura Sadygova. However, despite the obvious absence of signs of a crime, the court kept Khalilov in custody.  The defense intends to file an appeal.

    Read more
  • Azerbaijan's National NGO Forum Abolishes President Role, Elects New Chairman Politics
    • 14 May 2024, 16:43

    Azerbaijan's National NGO Forum Abolishes President Role, Elects New Chairman

    The National NGO Forum of Azerbaijan held its tenth congress in Baku on March 14, where significant changes to the organization's structure were approved. Delegates voted to amend the forum's charter, abolishing the position of "president" and transferring the primary powers to the Board of Directors. Additionally, the term of office for Board members was extended from four to five years.

    Read more
  • The Parliament of Georgia has adopted a law on foreign agents Politics
    • 14 May 2024, 16:25

    The Parliament of Georgia has adopted a law on foreign agents

    On May 14, the Georgian Parliament adopted in the third and final reading a bill on foreign agents, which has been causing protests in Tbilisi for a month:   84 deputies voted in favor, and  30 against.  During the voting, there was a fight between deputies from the opposition and the ruling party.

    Read more
  • Azerbaijan and Ukraine Discuss Enhanced Cooperation Politics
    • 14 May 2024, 16:17

    Azerbaijan and Ukraine Discuss Enhanced Cooperation

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba discussed strengthening cooperation between their countries in transport, energy, and humanitarian spheres during a telephone conversation on Monday. The discussions highlighted the strategic partnership and historical ties between Azerbaijan and Ukraine.

    Read more

Приведут ли протесты в Ереване к смене власти в Армении? - беседа с Тиграном Хзмаляном в программе "Çətin sual"


Follow us on social networks

News Line