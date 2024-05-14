Jeyhun Bayramov noted the positive trend in the Azerbaijani-Armenian negotiations

The peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia should be a fair agreement based on international law, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated on May 14 at a joint press conference with OSCE Chairman-in-Office Jan Borg.

The peace treaty should exclude nuances that may lead to controversial issues in the future. According to Bayramov, the parties are currently working to achieve mutually acceptable solutions.

He called the meeting with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Almaty on May 10 "another step" in the peace process. As Bayramov noted, "a lot of discussion was held at this meeting." Without going into details, he assessed the talks in Almaty "positively".

"Direct bilateral negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia are the format that gives the most positive result." Over the past 6 months, "a number of confidence-building measures have been achieved," Bayramov noted. He highlighted the beginning of the process of delimitation of the border between the two countries and the agreement on the return of 4 villages to Azerbaijan. "This happened through direct negotiations between the two countries. We hope that work in this direction will continue in a positive direction," Bayramov said.

Achieving a lasting and comprehensive peace is a top priority for the OSCE, Borg said. Pragmatic and equal negotiations are important in this direction, he added.

"As the OSCE, we welcome the start of the delimitation process and think that this process will continue in the coming months. Dialogue is necessary for long-term peace. At yesterday's meetings in Yerevan, I also mentioned that negotiations should be conducted in good faith in order to find solutions," he stressed.