Border guards caught 26 kg of marijuana in the Caspian Sea

Cloudy weather will remain in Baku and Absheron on May 15. Rain is expected by evening. The wind is north-westerly. The air temperature at night will be +10+13 degrees, during the day it will be +16+19. There will be showers with thunderstorms and hail in some parts of the country. The wind is westerly. In the lowlands, the air temperature will be +8 +12 at night, and +18+23 degrees during the day. In the mountains at night from -2 to +3, during the day + 5 + 9 degrees.