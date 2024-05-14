A meeting of the speakers of the Parliaments of Azerbaijan and Armenia will be held in Geneva

On Tuesday, the Binagadi district court did not satisfy a request to transfer a disabled person of the first group, Famil Khalilov, under house arrest. Khalilov himself was taken to court, lawyer Bahruz Bayramov told Turan. The activist stated the absurdity of accusing him of drug trafficking, considering the paralysis of both his hands. "How could I sell drugs?" he said, addressing Judge Aynura Sadygova. However, despite the obvious absence of signs of a crime, the court kept Khalilov in custody. The defense intends to file an appeal.