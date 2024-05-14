A meeting of the speakers of the Parliaments of Azerbaijan and Armenia will be held in Geneva
A meeting of the speakers of the Parliaments of Azerbaijan and Armenia will be held in Geneva
The delegations of Armenia and Azerbaijan will take part in the meeting of the Committee for the preparation of the VI World Congress of Presidents of Parliaments on May 15-18. Within the framework of this event, Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alain Simonyan will meet with his Azerbaijani counterpart Sahiba Gafarova, the press service of the Armenian Parliament. Official Baku has not yet confirmed the holding of such a meeting.
Politics
-
- 14 May 2024, 17:13
On Tuesday, the Binagadi district court did not satisfy a request to transfer a disabled person of the first group, Famil Khalilov, under house arrest. Khalilov himself was taken to court, lawyer Bahruz Bayramov told Turan. The activist stated the absurdity of accusing him of drug trafficking, considering the paralysis of both his hands. "How could I sell drugs?" he said, addressing Judge Aynura Sadygova. However, despite the obvious absence of signs of a crime, the court kept Khalilov in custody. The defense intends to file an appeal.
-
The National NGO Forum of Azerbaijan held its tenth congress in Baku on March 14, where significant changes to the organization's structure were approved. Delegates voted to amend the forum's charter, abolishing the position of "president" and transferring the primary powers to the Board of Directors. Additionally, the term of office for Board members was extended from four to five years.
-
- 14 May 2024, 16:25
On May 14, the Georgian Parliament adopted in the third and final reading a bill on foreign agents, which has been causing protests in Tbilisi for a month: 84 deputies voted in favor, and 30 against. During the voting, there was a fight between deputies from the opposition and the ruling party.
-
- 14 May 2024, 16:17
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba discussed strengthening cooperation between their countries in transport, energy, and humanitarian spheres during a telephone conversation on Monday. The discussions highlighted the strategic partnership and historical ties between Azerbaijan and Ukraine.
Leave a review