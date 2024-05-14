    • flag_AZ
Cloudy  windy weather with precipitation will continue on Wednesday

Cloudy weather will remain in Baku and Absheron on May 15. Rain is expected by evening. The wind is north-westerly. The air temperature at night will be +10+13 degrees, during the day it will be +16+19.  There will be showers with thunderstorms and hail in some parts of the country. The wind is westerly. In the lowlands, the air temperature will be +8 +12 at night, and +18+23 degrees during the day. In the mountains at night from -2 to +3, during the day + 5 + 9 degrees.

  • "AZERCELL CUP 2024" starts! Social
    • 14 May 2024, 17:32

    "AZERCELL CUP 2024" starts!

    Leading mobile operator invites 6th-7th grade schoolchildren to participate in the Information Technology and Programming Competition "Azercell Telecom" announces the next "AZERCELL CUP" competition within the framework of collaboration with the Ministry of Science and Education of the Azerbaijan Republic and the Institute of Education. The competition aims to support the development of schoolchildren of 6th and 7th grade in the field of computer science and technology.

  • Border guards caught 26 kg of marijuana in the Caspian Sea Social
    • 14 May 2024, 15:20

    Border guards caught 26 kg of marijuana in the Caspian Sea

    On May 12, the Coast Guard of the Azerbaijani Border Troops at sea 10 miles from the village of Alat bag, which contained 26 kg of marijuana packed in cellophane. An investigation is underway into the fact, the press service of the State Border Service. Drug traffickers have been using the sea route for drug traffic from Iran to Azerbaijan for a long time.

  • 61 kg of marijuana seized from drug dealers in Astara Social
    • 13 May 2024, 17:37

    61 kg of marijuana seized from drug dealers in Astara

    During the operation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, residents of this village Khatai Khaligov and Afshin Salayev were detained in the village of Sim, Astara region. Sixty-one  kilograms of marijuana enriched with psychotropic substances and 4 bank cards used in drug trafficking were found in the car driven by H. Khaligov, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. According to the investigation, the detainees organized drug smuggling into the country in cooperation with an Iranian citizen, whose identity is being established. A criminal case has been opened and the detainees have been arrested.

  • Azerbaijan Expands Visa-Free Travel, Yet EU Access Remains Elusive Social
    • 13 May 2024, 16:54

    Azerbaijan Expands Visa-Free Travel, Yet EU Access Remains Elusive

    In a significant move to bolster international relations, Azerbaijan has recently implemented visa-free agreements with several countries across Eastern Europe, Asia, and Africa. Notably, on May 4, Azerbaijan and Morocco, as well as Gambia, abolished visa requirements, followed closely by Albania on May 6. These agreements signify Azerbaijan's ongoing efforts to enhance diplomatic and economic ties globally.

