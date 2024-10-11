John Podesta: Allegations that the State Department writes letters on behalf of congressmen are baseless
John Podesta, Senior Advisor to the US President on Climate Policy, has denied claims by official Baku that a letter from a group of congressmen calling for sanctions against the Azerbaijani authorities was written in the State Department.
During a briefing in Baku on Friday, commenting on the allegations at Turan's request, he said that the strength of American democracy is in the separation of powers
"We have equal branches of government. The president and the executive branch do not control Congress in the United States. That is what has become one of the most important and enduring reasons why our democracy is strong. They say what they think, we say what we think.
Our views from the executive branch are well known. And the claim that we somehow control the actions of the people on Capitol Hill is not plausible in our system. They have an independent status," Podesta noted.
Regarding the content of the congressmen's letters, he said: "The letter reflects their concerns about human rights in Azerbaijan. These are their own independent views. They are not influenced by the Secretary of State or anyone else in the executive branch. It is therefore right to ask the signatories of this letter why they hold these views.
The President and the Secretary of State do not influence or write letters for an independent branch of government that has its own authority under the Constitution to do what it sees fit," Podesta emphasised.
Responding to a question about human rights in Azerbaijan, which he raised at a meeting with Ilham Aliyev, the senior adviser said that the topic is periodically discussed between Washington and Baku. Secretary of State Blinken periodically discusses this topic with the Foreign Minister and the President of Azerbaijan.
He said the Azerbaijani leadership has promised to fulfil its OSCE commitments on human rights and press freedom.
"Therefore, we expect the authorities to honour their commitments," the senior adviser concluded.
Politics
-
- 12 October 2024, 13:59
In a case that is disappointing but not surprising, the agreement between the government of Azerbaijan and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) for hosting the climate conference COP29, is replete with significant shortcomings and ambiguities on the protections for participants’ rights. Human Rights Watch has obtained a copy of this host country agreement, signed in August 2024, which has yet to be made public.
-
On October 12, a video conference meeting was held at the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense with the participation of military leadership, commanders of the branches of the armed forces, and leaders of major military units. Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov, recalling statements by President Ilham Aliyev, emphasized that the main goal of the army is to enhance military power and combat capabilities, as well as to prepare professional personnel.
-
- 12 October 2024, 12:21
As part of a criminal investigation into violations of the law within the structures of the State Service for Mobilization and Military Conscription of Azerbaijan, the head of the Khojavend District branch, Major Sadig Aliyev, has been arrested. According to the press service of the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan, there are reasonable suspicions that Aliyev committed acts as outlined in Article 311.3.2 (repeated bribery) and Article 311.3.3 (receiving a large bribe) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.
-
- 12 October 2024, 11:46
Official Baku condemned two resolutions passed on October 10 by the House of Representatives of the Kingdom of the Netherlands regarding Azerbaijan, as well as the statement made by the Dutch Foreign Minister during the discussion of these documents. "It is unacceptable that the Dutch Foreign Minister, Kasper Velkamp, expressed support for these biased resolutions during his speech and called for the release of representatives of the former separatist regime and terrorists arrested by Azerbaijan, portraying them as 'prisoners of war,'" stated Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizade.
Leave a review