John Podesta: Allegations that the State Department writes letters on behalf of congressmen are baseless

John Podesta, Senior Advisor to the US President on Climate Policy, has denied claims by official Baku that a letter from a group of congressmen calling for sanctions against the Azerbaijani authorities was written in the State Department.

During a briefing in Baku on Friday, commenting on the allegations at Turan's request, he said that the strength of American democracy is in the separation of powers

"We have equal branches of government. The president and the executive branch do not control Congress in the United States. That is what has become one of the most important and enduring reasons why our democracy is strong. They say what they think, we say what we think.

Our views from the executive branch are well known. And the claim that we somehow control the actions of the people on Capitol Hill is not plausible in our system. They have an independent status," Podesta noted.

Regarding the content of the congressmen's letters, he said: "The letter reflects their concerns about human rights in Azerbaijan. These are their own independent views. They are not influenced by the Secretary of State or anyone else in the executive branch. It is therefore right to ask the signatories of this letter why they hold these views.

The President and the Secretary of State do not influence or write letters for an independent branch of government that has its own authority under the Constitution to do what it sees fit," Podesta emphasised.

Responding to a question about human rights in Azerbaijan, which he raised at a meeting with Ilham Aliyev, the senior adviser said that the topic is periodically discussed between Washington and Baku. Secretary of State Blinken periodically discusses this topic with the Foreign Minister and the President of Azerbaijan.

He said the Azerbaijani leadership has promised to fulfil its OSCE commitments on human rights and press freedom.

"Therefore, we expect the authorities to honour their commitments," the senior adviser concluded.