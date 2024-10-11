Detention Period for Karabakh Separatist Leaders Extended

According to the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan, the Binaqadi Court in Baku has extended the detention period for the previously arrested leaders of the Karabakh separatists: Arkadiy Gukasyan, Bako Saakyan, Araik Arutyunyan, David Babayan, David Ishkhanyan, Leva Mnatsakanyan, David Manukyan, and Ruben Vardanyan. The corresponding motion was submitted to the court by the Investigative Department of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan.

Notably, just recently, the Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev stated to journalists that the investigation into the cases of the Karabakh separatist leaders had been completed and the cases were sent to court. The reason for this change in situation remains unclear, and it has not been disclosed how long the detention will be extended.

It is worth recalling that these individuals were arrested following the Azerbaijani Armed Forces' operation in Karabakh in September 2023. The separatists are accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing terrorism, murder, and the creation of illegal armed formations, among other charges.