Journalist Javid Ramazanov was taken to the police in the "Toplum case"

Journalist Javid Ramazanov was taken to the police in the “Toplum case”

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Journalist Javid Ramazanov released from police (updated)

Journalist Javid Ramazanov was released from the police after a 4-hour interrogation. He told reporters that he was questioned as a witness in the Toplum TV case.

According to Ramazanov, the police treated him normally, there was no pressure.

 

* * *

2024-04-27 15:30

Journalist Javid Ramazanov was taken to the police in the “Toplum case”

Javid Ramazanov, an employee of “Toplum” Internet television, was taken to the Baku City Police Department today.  Ramazanov was detained on the street and taken to the police, “Toplum TV” informed.

 An employee of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Amiraslanov, told Turan that “Ramazanov had been invited to the investigative body in connection with the investigation of a criminal case. Нe was invited as part of the investigation," he said.

It should be noted that seven people have already been arrested in this case, two more are under police supervision.

