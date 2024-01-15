Journalist Shahin Rzayev arrested
Political observer of the regional publication JAMnews Shahin Rzayev was arrested.
He left the house at about two o'clock in the afternoon on January 15 and after that he stopped communicating, his relatives said.
Later it turned out that he was detained by the police and arrested for 15 days under Art. “petty hooliganism” of the Code of Administrative Offences.
Ibrahim Amiraslanly, an employee of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, confirmed information about Rzayev’s arrest to Turan.
Rzayev is a journalist with extensive work experience. He is known for his involvement in numerous regional civil society projects aimed at achieving peace in the South Caucasus.
Periodically, Rzayev expressed criticism of the Azerbaijani authorities.
