“Abzas Media” journalist Elnara Gasimova was arrested for 2.5 months (updated)

The Khatai district Court has chosen a preventive measure in the form of arrest for a period of 2 months and 17 days against “Abzas Media” journalist Elnara Gasimova, lawyer Bahruz Bayramov said.

He pointed to the inhumane treatment of a girl who was brought to court handcuffed from behind. At the courthouse, she was handcuffed from the front. After the protest of the lawyers, the judge ordered to remove the handcuffs and take the girl out of the glass cage. Nevertheless, the court granted the petition and arrested the girl for 2 months and 17 days.

She was convicted under the same article 206.3.2 (smuggling by prior agreement of persons) of the Criminal Code as the other five journalists and media workers arrested in this case.

Gasimova denied the accusations. According to Gasimova, she has been arrested because after the arrests of colleagues from “Abzas Media,” she continued her journalistic work and took pictures of this publication.

Gasimova was detained on January 13 as a suspect under Article 206.3.2 (smuggling by prior agreement of persons) of the Criminal Code. She became the sixth journalist and media worker involved in the “Abzas Media” case.

“Abzas Media” journalist Elnara Gasimova was taken to the Khatai District Court at 15:00. She was handcuffed from behind so that she could not greet colleagues gathered at the court. In the courthouse, the journalist was not allowed to go to the toilet before the start of the trial. Today, the court is considering the request of the investigation for the preliminary arrest of the journalist.

