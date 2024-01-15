Explosion and fire in furniture shop, there are victims

The death toll in the fire in the furniture shop has reached 6 people (updated)

The bodies of tree more victims were found in the debris at the site of a burnt-out furniture workshop in the Binagadi district of Baku, the Prosecutor General's Office told Turan.

Three people were killed and 24 injured in a fire in a furniture shop

As a result of a fire explosion on January 15 in a furniture workshop in the Binagadi district of Baku, three people were killed, the country's Prosecutor General's Office reported at noon. A criminal case has been opened in fact. 24 people were injured in the fire, TəBİB (Association for the Management of Territorial Medical Units) told Turan news agency.

One victim received medical care on the spot, and 23 people were hospitalized in medical institutions. Ten of them were taken to the City Clinical Center with various injuries, burns and fractures. Another 14 people with burns of varying degrees were admitted to the Burn Center at the Narimanov Medical Center.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations announced the localization of the fire and the measures being taken to completely extinguish it. During the extinguishing of the fire, three people were rescued.

Explosion and fire in furniture shop, there are victims

An explosion accompanied by fire occurred in a furniture shop on Suleyman Sani Akhundov str. in Binagadi district of Baku around noon on 15 January.

Emergency Situations Ministry's relevant services have been involved to the scene.

Police officers have also been sent to the place of fire and security measures are being taken, the Interior Ministry said.

In turn, "TƏBİB" reported that 15 ambulance crews have been sent to the scene of the fire.

According to unofficial reports, there are a large number of injured.

