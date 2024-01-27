The scale of the shallowing of the Caspian Sea from space
Kazakhstan Greenlights Caspian Sea Research Institute to Tackle Environmental Challenges
In a significant move to address pressing environmental concerns in the region, the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan was the first of the Caspian littoral countries has officially sanctioned the establishment of the Caspian Sea Research Institute. This pivotal decision follows the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation's announcement in October outlining its plans for the creation of the scientific research entity dedicated to the Caspian Sea. This is reported by Kazinform.
The institute's mandate encompasses a comprehensive study of environmental issues plaguing the Caspian Sea, including the alarming decline in water levels, the causes behind mass deaths of seals and fish, conservation of the Caspian seal population, ichthyofauna, and the broader ecological health of the sea's waters and coastline.
A crucial focus of the institute's research will be fostering close collaboration with counterparts from other Caspian littoral states. This collaborative effort comes in the wake of concerns raised by Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Mukhtar Babayev, who disclosed in November that the Caspian Sea's water level had dropped by 69 centimeters over the past five years. Responding to this shared challenge, all Caspian littoral states rallied behind Azerbaijan's initiative to form an expert group to comprehensively investigate the issue, devise adaptation measures, and formulate recommendations for basin management.
In January, Kazakhstan's Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, highlighted that the recurring issue of the Caspian Sea's shallowing necessitates collective action from all Caspian littoral countries. To address these challenges, the Ministry is diligently establishing the scientific research institute, which will delve into not only seawater and industrial usage but also environmental and climate-related concerns. The institute is slated to commence its operations in the first quarter of this year, with a commitment to providing scientific insights and solutions to mitigate the emerging consequences of human activities on the Caspian Sea.
Data gleaned from the institute's research endeavors will serve as a foundational basis for the formulation of comprehensive measures by state and local executive bodies, further underscoring Kazakhstan's commitment to sustainable environmental management in the Caspian region.
