Interior Ministry denies reports of police detention of blogger Arzu Sayadoglu

The fate of blogger Arzu Sayadoglu, who disappeared a few days ago, remains unknown.

The day before, activists said that Sayadoglu had been out of contact after speaking on the air of the online edition of 'Azad Soz', in which he sharply criticised the Azerbaijani authorities and called on citizens to protest against the government. It was assumed that Sayadoglu had been detained by the police.

However, today the Interior Ministry denied this information.

According to Ibrahim Amiraslanly, an official at the Interior Ministry's press service, Arzu Sayadoglu was not detained by police officers.

Activists do not rule out that Sayadoglu may have been detained by other law enforcement agencies.