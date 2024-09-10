Key U.S. Senator Urges COP29 Chair Azerbaijan To Free Journalist, Activists
A key U.S. senator on Monday urged COP29 chair Azerbaijan to release more than a dozen jailed journalists and activists ahead of the climate summit in Baku this November, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
"Hosting a major international conference like COP29 should come with responsibilities and expectations that host countries allow frank discussion of information and issues, which requires recognizing freedoms of speech and assembly. Azerbaijan has not done so," Ben Cardin (D-Md.), chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement.
Among those that Cardin called for the release of are pro-environment activists former MP Nazim Baydamirli, anti-corruption advocate Gubad Ibadoghlu, democracy activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev, human rights activist Ilhamiz Guliyev, independent election monitor Anar Mammadli, anti-corruption focused editors and journalists Ulvi Hasanli, Mahammad Kekalov, Sevinj Vagifgizy, Nargiz Absalamova, Hafiz Babali, Elnara Gasimova, independent journalist Aziz Orujev activist Tofig Yagulblu, journalist Alasgar Mammadli, and economist Farid Mehralizada.
"If Azerbaijan seeks to create a durable relationship with the Euro-Atlantic community, I urge President [Ilham] Aliyev to release those unjustly imprisoned by his government, including Armenian detainees, and community activists who peacefully demonstrated against poor labor practices and harmful environmental impacts of the Chovdar gold mine operation," Cardin noted.
According to him, Azerbaijan "has the potential to be an important member of the international community and partner to the United States," but to do so, it must release those unjustly imprisoned.
The UN climate conference will take place in Baku on Nov 11 through Nov 22.
On Monday, President Biden nominated Cardin to be a Representative of the United States to the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly, which will take place in New York later this month.
