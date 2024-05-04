Khankendi Prosecutor's Office established
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today signed an order on establishment of Khankendi Prosecutor's Office.
According to the document, the Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to take necessary measures to provide the Khankendi Prosecutor's Office with an administrative building, equipment, communication, transport means and solve other issues of material and technical supply.
