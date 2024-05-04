    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(4 hours ago)
Khankendi Prosecutor's Office established

Khankendi Prosecutor's Office established

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Khankendi Prosecutor's Office established

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today signed an order on establishment of Khankendi Prosecutor's Office.

According to the document, the Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to take necessary measures to provide the Khankendi Prosecutor's Office with an administrative building, equipment, communication, transport means and solve other issues of material and technical supply.

Leave a review

Politics

Beynəlxalq Mətbuat Azadlığı günü: Azərbaycanda azad media varmı? – Xalid Ağəliyev Çətin sualda


Follow us on social networks

News Line