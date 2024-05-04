Isa Gambar again elected the head of the Musavat party

At the XI Congress of the Musavat Party, held on May 4, Isa Gambar, after a 10-year break, again headed this oldest oppositional political party of Azerbaijan.

At the beginning the party Chairman Arif Hajili made a report at the congress.

Since Hajili had been twice elected as the head of Musavat, today he resigned as chairman of the organization.

Gambar was the only candidate for the post of party chairman. After his nomination last week, two other contenders recused themselves.

Speaking at the congress with his program to ensure a democratic transition in the country, Gambar proposed a “social contract” with the authorities.

He described the situation in the country as “difficult.”

“The consequences of the economic crisis continue. Bribery, corruption, and monopolies continue to flourish in the country. The living conditions of the people are depressing. Political repressions and arrests continue. The number of political prisoners is large. The situation is quite difficult,” Gambar said.

In his opinion, the country's problems are complex, but solvable.

“I believe that through joint efforts we can achieve goals and solve problems, as a nation have managed to achieve great goals.

When we started our national movement in the 1980s, we had three goals: the independence of Azerbaijan; territorial integrity; and democracy, justice, well-being of the people. We achieved independence under the leadership of Abulfaz Elchibey with the participation of the people, millions of people. We have resolved the issue of independence.

The issue of territorial integrity has been resolved under the current government. Of course, this is a victory for our people, our heroic army. The result of the right path. This path was determined during the period of Mamed Emin Rasulzade (one of the founders of the Azerbaijan People's Republic 1918-20), and was continued by Abulfaz Elchibey (leader of the Popular Front, President of Azerbaijan in 1992-1993).

The victory was the result of returning to this path. This is Azerbaijani-Turkish unity. However, the fact is that our lands were liberated under the current government and we accept this as reality,” Gambar noted.

However, he continued, the goal of achieving democracy, justice, and the well-being of the people remains.

“This is a big and difficult goal. But it will definitely be achieved. It will be implemented for two reasons. Firstly, thanks to the will of our people, their right to live freely and fairly. Secondly, as a result of global processes. The world is changing, the region is changing and Azerbaijan is doomed to change. No force can reverse these inevitable changes. Those in power must realize this and every person must understand this. It will happen. But in what form and when it will happen is very difficult to say,” Gambar continued.

He is a supporter of a peaceful transition to democratic change.

“Theoretically, there are two ways. Or the authorities must abandon the wrong path, return to the right road, ensure political and economic freedoms in the country, create conditions for the free activity of the press, civil society, and political parties.

The courts must be independent. The rule of law must be ensured and normal elections must be held. Will the authorities want to do this? It doesn't look like the current authorities will do it of their own free will. But if the authorities do not do this, then the task of achieving change falls on the shoulders of the people, and time is wasted. In this case, the process becomes difficult, accompanied by social upheavals and cataclysms. Sometimes these processes become uncontrollable and neither the authorities nor the opposition parties can stop them,” Gambar noted.

He proposed a social contract with the authorities for a democratic transition.

“There must be an agreement between the government and society, between the government and the opposition. On the other hand, there must be unity within a democratic community. The media, civil society, political forces, the intelligentsia must be able to show the will for this,” Gambar concluded.

*The Musavat party was founded in 1911 in Baku. Its first congress took place in 1917.

On May 28, 1918, the faction of the Musavat party in the Transcaucasian Seim, together with representatives of several small parties, proclaimed the Azerbaijan People's Republic, which existed until 1920.

After the establishment of Soviet power in Azerbaijan, Musavat went underground and then operated in exile. The activities of Musavat were restored in 1992, after the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence.

From 1992 to 2014, the party was led by Isa Gambar.