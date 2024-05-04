Green milestone: Seven years of the park on the mountainside

    • flag_AZ
In the picturesque Sabail district of Baku, overlooking the Caspian Sea, lawyer Aslan Ismailov, together with a group of dedicated eco-activists, celebrated an important milestone today: the seventh anniversary of the park, created on a once abandoned hillside prone to landslides. This lush green space, created on the site of an abandoned wasteland, represents a vital part of the city's expanding green belt and a successful environmental restoration project.

The creation of the park was dictated by two motives: the expansion of urban green areas and the stabilization of the landslide-prone zone. Over the years, it has turned into a thriving nature reserve, which not only strengthens the ecological base of the city, but also provides a much-needed recreation area for its residents.

Ismailov, who has led this project since its inception, proudly claims that the initiative has not only been crowned with success, but also continues to develop. "What was once an underappreciated and unstable part of our city is now a testament to what community efforts and environmental foresight can achieve," he explained during the festive event.

The anniversary event has become not just a holiday, but also a day of active action. Volunteers, including local residents and environmentalists, gathered to plant additional trees and install new benches in the park, further beautifying the space. These efforts underline the continued commitment of the Baku community to the conservation and expansion of the park.

The park is a symbol of sustainable urban planning, demonstrating the potential to transform even the most difficult urban areas into vibrant ecological sites. As cities around the world struggle with the effects of urban sprawl and climate change, the Baku Highland Park provides an opportunity to look hopefully at the power of public environmental initiatives.

As Baku continues to develop, the hillside park serves as a "green plan", an example of how urban areas can effectively integrate nature into their development plans to contribute to a healthier and more sustainable environment.

