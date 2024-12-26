Kremlin in no hurry to comment on causes of AZAL plane crash
It'd be wrong to hypothesise causes of the plane crash near Aktau when an investigation is still underway, Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
‘No one should engage in this, and the Kremlin will not either,’ he said at a briefing on 26 December.
‘At the moment there is an investigation, any aviation incident should be investigated by specialised aviation authorities. We need to wait for the end of this investigation.
It'd be wrong to build any hypotheses, we can't do it, and no one should do it,’ Peskov said.
Thus, the Kremlin spokesman walked away from sounding accusations that Russian air defence systems were involved in the crash of the AZAL passenger plane.
