Sevinj Vagifgizi
Lawyer Confirms Injury on the Hand of the Arrested Journalist
Sevinj Vagifgizi, the chief editor of Abzas Media, who is being held at the Baku Pre-Detention Center-1, injured her hand while protesting the closure of windows in her cell, her lawyer, Agil Laidj, who visited her on November 18, said.
According to the lawyer, the windows in the doors of the cell where Vagifgizi is being held are closed in accordance with the facility's regulations. "The prisoners began knocking on the doors in protest. Sevinj also asked to have the window opened. When it was opened, she put her hand through and explained that there were epileptic patients and others in the cell who had difficulty breathing," said the lawyer.
The lawyer further stated that Vagifgizi informed him that when the prison guard slammed the window shut, it caught her hand. Later, the issue with the window was resolved, the lawyer added. He also mentioned that Vagifgizi remains in good spirits and sent her regards to all those supporting her.
Meanwhile, in response to an inquiry from Turan, the Penitentiary Service stated that "Sevinj Abbasova (Vagifgizi), Elbinar Gassimova, and Nargiz Absalamova have not been subjected to pressure, torture, or inhuman or degrading treatment during their detention in the Baku Pre-Trial Detention Center -1, their rights are guaranteed, and their legal interests are protected."
Since Agil Laidj submitted a request for a meeting on November 15, conditions for a confidential meeting with his clients were provided the following day. "In addition to the legal restrictions, every detainee has the right to make phone calls for up to 15 minutes twice a week," the statement from the Penitentiary Service said.
-
-
- Economics
- 18 November 2024 16:15
Politics
-
- 19 November 2024, 11:49
On November 18, the Khatai district court granted the petition of the investigative body to extend the arrest term of Imran Aliyev, founder of 'Meclis.info' website, for another three months - until 19 February 2025, his relatives informed 'Turan'.
-
- 19 November 2024, 11:42
On 18 November, the Baku Court of Appeal considered an appeal against refusal to place economist and journalist Farid Mehralizadeh, arrested in the ‘Abzas Media’ case, under house arrest.
-
Commissioner O’Flaherty published today a letter he addressed to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in which he asks the authorities for the immediate release of all human rights defenders, journalists and civil society activists who are imprisoned for their legitimate work or for expressing dissenting or critical opinions and to drop the criminal charges against them, as well as related restrictions, including a ban on travelling abroad.
-
- 18 November 2024, 23:25
The European Union (EU) will support the COP29 Global Pledge for the development of green energy grids and storage, aimed at boosting global investments in renewable energy development, according to a statement by the EU Directorate-General for Energy on November 18.
Leave a review