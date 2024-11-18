Lawyer Confirms Injury on the Hand of the Arrested Journalist

Sevinj Vagifgizi, the chief editor of Abzas Media, who is being held at the Baku Pre-Detention Center-1, injured her hand while protesting the closure of windows in her cell, her lawyer, Agil Laidj, who visited her on November 18, said.

According to the lawyer, the windows in the doors of the cell where Vagifgizi is being held are closed in accordance with the facility's regulations. "The prisoners began knocking on the doors in protest. Sevinj also asked to have the window opened. When it was opened, she put her hand through and explained that there were epileptic patients and others in the cell who had difficulty breathing," said the lawyer.

The lawyer further stated that Vagifgizi informed him that when the prison guard slammed the window shut, it caught her hand. Later, the issue with the window was resolved, the lawyer added. He also mentioned that Vagifgizi remains in good spirits and sent her regards to all those supporting her.

Meanwhile, in response to an inquiry from Turan, the Penitentiary Service stated that "Sevinj Abbasova (Vagifgizi), Elbinar Gassimova, and Nargiz Absalamova have not been subjected to pressure, torture, or inhuman or degrading treatment during their detention in the Baku Pre-Trial Detention Center -1, their rights are guaranteed, and their legal interests are protected."

Since Agil Laidj submitted a request for a meeting on November 15, conditions for a confidential meeting with his clients were provided the following day. "In addition to the legal restrictions, every detainee has the right to make phone calls for up to 15 minutes twice a week," the statement from the Penitentiary Service said.