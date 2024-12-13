Lawyer Denied Meeting with Meydan TV Journalist

On December 13, lawyer Elchin Sadigov was denied a meeting with his client, Meydan TV journalist Aynur Elgunesh, at the Baku pre-trial detention facility -1, the lawyer himself reported to the Turan news agency. According to Sadigov, he waited at the detention facility from 14:00 to 16:40, but the journalist was not brought in for the meeting.

"I asked for clarification, and I was told that Aynur Elgunesh had already been returned from the Baku Court of Appeal," Sadigov said, noting that her appeal against her arrest was being heard that day. The lawyer considered this an infringement on his client’s right to defense.